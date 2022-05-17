More Coin Market Capitalization Hits $33,346.72 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $33,346.72 and $5,532.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,315.20 or 0.99988057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00106071 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

