Morgan Stanley Boosts Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Price Target to €11.80

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €11.70 ($12.19) to €11.80 ($12.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.
MDIBY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.63.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (MDIBY)
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.