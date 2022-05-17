Morgan Stanley Boosts Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Price Target to €11.80

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €11.70 ($12.19) to €11.80 ($12.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

MDIBY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

