Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 15,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 267.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of MS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.