Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.58. The company had a trading volume of 158,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.19. Morningstar has a one year low of $229.33 and a one year high of $350.21.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total transaction of $2,688,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,363 shares of company stock valued at $53,841,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.