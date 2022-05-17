Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

NYSE U traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 178,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

