Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 97,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

