Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $5,858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. 104,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,463. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

