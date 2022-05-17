Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $276.79 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

