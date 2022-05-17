Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

