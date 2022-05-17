Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

