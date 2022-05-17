Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 2,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $115.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

