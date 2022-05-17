Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 617,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.16. 991,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,324,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.09. The stock has a market cap of $524.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

