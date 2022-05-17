Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.70.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.39. 928,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.07. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.