MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.45. MP Materials reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 2,617,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,385. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $91,789,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

