Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.59 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

