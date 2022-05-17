MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

