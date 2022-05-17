MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,000 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after buying an additional 299,691 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5,028.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 205,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 9,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

