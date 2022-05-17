MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 291.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 134,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,821. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

