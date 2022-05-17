MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 77,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,093. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

