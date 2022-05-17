MYDA Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 1,017,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

