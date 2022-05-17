MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,613,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

