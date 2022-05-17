MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of TDCX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,865,000.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

TDCX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,553. TDCX Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

