MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after buying an additional 254,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,795. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. 10,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.56. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.42 and a beta of 1.50.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

