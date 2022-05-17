MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 477,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351,909. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

