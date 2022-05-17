MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.3% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. 143,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.