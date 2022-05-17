Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

MYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

