Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.70

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.