National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,684. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

