National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

