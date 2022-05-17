Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nautilus Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors 318 1317 1820 57 2.46

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 128.07%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors -232.15% 7.49% -10.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -$50.31 million -6.67 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -19.86

Nautilus Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology competitors beat Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.