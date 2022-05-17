Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $4.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

