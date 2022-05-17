Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Sells $23,071.95 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 5,841 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $23,071.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,427 shares in the company, valued at $673,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 1,964,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.