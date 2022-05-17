Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 14,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nemaura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Nemaura Medical ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

