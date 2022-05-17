Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $173.07 million and $4.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.19 or 0.06879318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00241241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.00681858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00571781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

