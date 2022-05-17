NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.30.

NTES opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

