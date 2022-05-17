Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Netflix worth $909,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.67. 351,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,006,278. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average of $451.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

