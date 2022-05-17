Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix stock opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.