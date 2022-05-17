Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 142,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,585. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

