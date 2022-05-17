New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 5,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.