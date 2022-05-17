New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 319,276 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 770,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

