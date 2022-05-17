New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (ASX:NZK) Insider Purchases A$150,000.00 in Stock

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (ASX:NZK – Get Rating) insider Paul Steere acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($104,895.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Company Profile

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the farming, processing, and sale of premium salmon products in New Zealand, China, North America, Australia, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers whole fish, fillets, steaks, portions, wood roasted, cold smoked, and other products.

