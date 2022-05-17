NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 291,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

