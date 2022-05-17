Niftyx Protocol Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $65,975.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,149.93 or 1.00209370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00105647 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

