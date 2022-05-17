NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 5.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 198,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,503. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

