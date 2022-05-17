Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Nikola alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nikola by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nikola by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nikola by 117.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nikola by 9.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 10,450,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,201,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Nikola has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.