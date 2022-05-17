Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NKLA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 10,450,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,201,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

