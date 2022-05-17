Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. 267,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,359. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

