Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,402 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

