Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.