Norinchukin Bank The Has $347,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,192,000 after purchasing an additional 97,905 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 50,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE ELS opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

